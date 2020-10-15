Funeral services for Mr. James Edward “Eddie” Ward will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Chuck Overby officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. James Edward “Eddie” Ward, 57, of Lauderdale, Mississippi passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Eddie was a veteran warrant officer and helicopter pilot of the Mississippi Army National Guard. He worked for Shell Exploration and Production Company as a production operator. Eddie’s passion was sharing the Gospel. He was a loving father and devoted son.

Eddie is survived by his daughters, Jamee Ward Thomas (Mike), Courtney Truelove Fry (Nathan), Dr. Candi Tucker Horsting (Scott), Marissa Nides, and Maria Nides; his grandchildren, Katie Robinson, James Christian Cleveland, and Samantha Kathryn Boardman; his mother, Joan Mack (Russell); his brother, Terry Ward (Melanie); and his niece and nephew, Allison Ward and Corey Ward.

He was preceded in death by his father, Altie Lafayette Ward, and his brother, Altie Wayne Ward.

Memorial contributions may be shared with East West Hope Foundation (https://donorbox.org/eastwesthope).

The visitation will be begin at noon on Saturday prior to the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

