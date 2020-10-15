Advertisement

Mr. John William Geeslin

John William Geeslin
By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bumpers Funeral Home

505 4th West Avenue

P.O. Box 172

York, Alabama 36925

PHONE: 205-392-5081

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

A memorial service for Mr. John William Geeslin, 77, of Cuba, Alabama, will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Tatum and Rev. Bob Ravenscrast officiating.

Mr. Geeslin passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Bryan Whitfield Memorial Hospital in Demopolis, Alabama. He was born June 13, 1943, to William and Lola Geeslin.

He was a retired engineer for the State of Alabama Highway Department.

Mr. Geeslin is survived by his wife, Mary Langham Geeslin of Cuba; son, Thomas Geeslin (Jana) of Huntsville; Elizabeth McAteer (Mike) of Ashville, NC; grandchildren, John David and Harper Jane; and his special friend, Robert “Turnip Seed” Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

