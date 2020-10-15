Advertisement

Shelia Diane Boman(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Ms. Shelia Diane Boman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Mike Boles officiating.  Burial will follow at Boman Family Cemetery.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Shelia Diane Boman, age 71, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Shelia was born April 16, 1949 in Quitman, Mississippi to the late Calvin Cox and Bobbie Jean Allen.  She retired from Lakeshore Studios where she was a supervisor.  She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, family, and friends.

She is survived by her children, Perry Lamar Rich (Dee), Bobbie Spears (Scott), Kimberley Leggett, and Joseph Eddie Boman II (Sharene); her grandchildren, Hunter Rich, Caleb Rich, Callie Rich, Brittany Gonzalez, Joseph Spears, Skylar Spears, Victoria Spears, Jacob Leggett, Jonathan Leggett, MaryRose Leggett, Cameron Boman, Alexis Boman, and Jessica Boman; and seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Elaine Tucker and Relda Holifield.

Shelia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eddie Boman; her parents; brothers, Danny Culpepper, David Culpepper and Bill Allen; and sisters, Betty Lou Lee and Glory Dean Robinson.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

