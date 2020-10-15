Small rain chances return tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We look to see a mix of clouds and sun on our Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. Clouds will increase overnight as a weak cold front approaches our area. This will bring a chance of isolated showers roughly from midnight tonight to noon Friday. Most of us will stay dry because the cold front will become increasingly moisture-starved as it passes through our area.

The frontal passage will bring in cooler temperatures on Friday, with highs only expected to be in the mid-60s. You will probably need the jacket all day long on Friday due to the cooler temperatures. Temperatures will drop into the low-40s by Saturday morning, making it the coldest morning of the next seven. We’ll see lots of sunshine on Saturday with highs climbing into the low-70s.

We’ll warm things up back into upper-70s and low-80s for high temperatures Sunday through Wednesday. Morning lows will return to the 50s on Sunday and Monday and then return to the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be dry on Sunday, but small rain chances will return Monday through Wednesday as the skies stay partly to mostly cloudy.

