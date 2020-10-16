Alabama Sen. Doug Jones hosts drive-in rally in Livingston

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sumter county residents gathered at the Livingston Civic Center for “Drive in the Vote,” an event hosted by Democratic Senator Doug Jones that highlights the importance of voting.

“Every election is considered the most important, but there’s no question in my mind, this is the important election of my lifetime,” said Jones.

The crowd heard from guests including Sumter County Commission Chairman Marcus Campbell and Representative Terri Sewell.

“There’s one issue that I think I am most impressed by Doug’s resilience, and that is protecting our right to vote,” said Sewell.

District 1 Commissioner Drucilla Jackson was one of the first vehicles to pull into the event.

“This election is one of the most important elections that we’ve ever had,” said Jackson.

Over 30 supporters honked and flashed their lights as Jones took the stage. Jones said hosting drive-ins is a way to safely connect with voters.

“Right now the soul of America is at stake, that’s what we’re fighting for, that’s why I’m out here today,” said Jones.

Thursday’s event is the 5th drive-in rally that Jones has hosted.

Jones is running for re-election and faces Republican Tommy Tuberville in November.

