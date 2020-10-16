Chill returns for Friday and early Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will move through East Mississippi and West Alabama tonight. It will bring a few showers overnight and drastic cooling for our Friday.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. Clouds will build after about 9-10 PM. Temperatures at 10 PM will average near 70. Areas near Philadelphia and Louisville will be 5-7 degrees cooler while areas from Meridian to Demopolis can be a few degrees warmer. Light showers are possible after midnight, but rain won’t fall for everyone. Sharp cooling will follow the showers. The low temperature by morning will be near 57 degrees. Friday will start cloudy and become sunny. The high temperature will be near 68 degrees.

Football Friday

Temperatures will already be in the 50s by the time our high school football games kickoff on Friday evening. We’ll be noticeably colder after halftime, so be sure to take along a jacket.

The Weekend and Beyond

This weekend will start chilly with upper 30s and lower 40s on Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will start a warming trend that will mean a warmer Sunday. That warming trend will mean a steady climb in temperatures through next Thursday.

