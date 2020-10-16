City of Meridian Arrest Report October 16, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

TOMMY L CROFT, 1987

3110 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; SHOPLIFTING

COREY HOMAN, 1989

6720 PINE SPRINGS CIR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

JADAKISS L HARE, 2001

1419 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TIREK JIMERSON, 2002

1607 A AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:11 AM on October 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 1:19 PM on October 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of Constitution Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:15 PM on October 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.