City of Meridian Arrest Report October 16, 2020
ARREST REPORT
TOMMY L CROFT, 1987
3110 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; SHOPLIFTING
COREY HOMAN, 1989
6720 PINE SPRINGS CIR MERIDIAN, MS
DUI; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JADAKISS L HARE, 2001
1419 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TIREK JIMERSON, 2002
1607 A AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:11 AM on October 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:19 PM on October 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of Constitution Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:15 PM on October 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.