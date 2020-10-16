Advertisement

Clarke County household hazardous waste day this weekend

Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Household hazardous waste day is Saturday in Clarke County.

If you have old tires, batteries, paints or chemicals you need to get rid of Saturday is the perfect day to do so. You’ll be able to drop off the hazardous items to be disposed of free of charge.

“Batteries, tires, fluorescent light bulbs. We cannot take ammunition, medical waste or explosives, but anything else we can pretty much take,” EMA Director Eddie Ivy said.

Hazardous waste day will be at the Emergency Management Agency building on Archusa Ave. from 8 AM until 12 PM.

“This is an opportunity for anyone that has old paint, oil or any household hazard you need to get rid of to bring it to the emergency management office, which is the old National Guard Armory,” Ivy said.

