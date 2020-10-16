Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 109,255 cases, 3,160 deaths reported by health dept.

(KNOE)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 109,255.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 1,116 new cases and 9 new deaths Friday.

So far, 3,160 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 941,532 as of October 15. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

