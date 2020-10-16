Dining in age of COVID-19

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The restaurant industry has taken a huge hit during the pandemic.

Owners and managers recently re-opened their dining rooms to the public. But they’re watching the spike in cases across Mississippi and hope they won’t have to shut down again.

Restaurants like Weidmann’s are following the Mississippi Department of Health’s guidelines:

Dining rooms are operating at 75% capacity or less.

Masks are required.

Employees are screened daily.

Dining parties and groups are separated by a minimum of 6 feet.

Owner Charles Frazier says he and his staff are prepared to take additional safety measures if we see a major spike in local cases.

“We changed quickly to a takeout delivery model and we will do the same if we need to. Just continue with that-- we’re continuing with it now. We never stopped. Certainly, we’ve seen less takeout and delivery business since we’ve opened our dining room.”

Meridian’s mask mandate expires October 31st. Local restaurants will adjust and extend their safety guidelines if the city extends the order.

