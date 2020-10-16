Ground broken on new band hall at ECCC in honor of beloved former Director of Bands

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) -

Ground was broken earlier this week on a new band hall at East Central Community College that will honor one of it’s most beloved figures.

The 13,000 square-foot Carson Band Hall is named in memory of Thomas Carson and will house the Wall O' Sound Marching Band practice hall, music practice and teaching studios, offices and a music library. Carson, who was associated with East Central for over half his life, spent 30 years as Director of Bands and a music instructor.

“Tom Carson is part of who we are when you look at what he did as part of the music department during his time here," said East Central President Dr. Brent Gregory. "We’re just beyond excited to get this opportunity for our students.”

“It’s going to mean so much for the college and for the band students to come," said Carson’s widow and ECCC Director of Financial Aid Brenda Carson. "That was Tom’s heart was his students and so this is just one way for this legacy to continue.”

Ground was broken Tuesday on the East Central campus in Decatur and the project is expected to take about a year to complete.

