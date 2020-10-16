Inside the Playbook preview: Clarkdale Bulldogs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our Inside the Playbook game will feature Clarkdale facing off against Kemper County.

The Bulldogs come into the matchup at 2-4, but their last two losses were decided by a combined 10 points.

They will have a big challenge though Friday facing off against the Wildcats of Kemper County, who are 4-1 with their only loss coming from 5a Clevland central.

The Bulldogs will be looking to give the Wildcats a heavy dose of their running attack which has rushed for over 1,500 yards and scored nineteen touchdowns on the ground.

With the Wildcats having a big and athletic team the Bulldogs know they will have their hands full Friday night but they say they are ready for the challenge.

“I’m not going to lie their guys are pretty big and they look athletic,” senior right tackle Cole Todd said. “But we’re just going to match their intensity and just hit them low and hit them fast and try to work our way around them and straight through them.”

Clarkdale head football coach Jason Soules has been preaching to his guys all week about the importance of execution when you’re going up against a team that’s bigger and faster.

“Well, we tell our kids you can only do what we coach you to do.,”Clarkdale head football coach Jason Soules said. You go out and do your job to the best of your abilities and the rest will take care of its self. They are bigger than us and faster than us but that’s ok we’re going to execute and do our jobs and when the fourth quarter gets here we want to be in a tight football game."

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.