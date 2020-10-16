Advertisement

Inside the Playbook preview: Kemper County Wildcats

Kemper County saftey Heaven Coleman talking defense with his coach.
Kemper County saftey Heaven Coleman talking defense with his coach.(WTOK- Travis Pettis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Kemper County Wildcats will be traveling to Clarkdale to face off against the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats come in with a 4-1 record on the season and their one loss came against 5A Cleveland Central on short notice.

The Wildcats have one of the most high powered offenses in the area scoring on average 34 points a game while only allowing 16 to its opponents.

To beat the Bulldogs Friday night wide receiver Ty’kevon Steele knows the offense is going to need to be efficient to keep the Bulldog’s offense off the field.

“We need to maximize our possessions on offense,” Steele said. “What they like to do on offense is hold the ball, so every time we get a chance to touch the ball we need to score with it.”

The Wildcats defense knows they’re going to have a long night dealing with the Bulldog offense who has rushed for over fifteen hundred yards.

“They like to run Wing T on offense and there is a lot of misdirection," junior defensive back Ezekial Smoot said. "So we just need to stop the run and stay on top of them,”

The Wildcats defense has only given up 16 points a game this season.

