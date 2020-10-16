Overnight lane closures coming to I-20/59 next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Temporary lane closures are scheduled for next week on Interstate 20/59 through parts of Meridian. The closures are going to allow the Mississippi Department of Transportation to inspect the streetlights.

“There’s going to be to crews out inspecting the foundation and the anchor bolts that hold the foundation of the light poles themselves in place, and they’re going to be just checking that to make sure there’s no cracks in those light poles or anything like that,” said Michael Flood, the public information officer with MDOT.

There is going to be over 350 lights that will be looked at. The crew will be examining the foundation bolts, poles, the lights themselves, and the arms that attach the bulb.

“It’s necessary work that we’ve got to get done and we appreciate everyone working with us and it will be taking place at night, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m," said Flood.

MDOT officials say their top concern is the safety of motorists and MDOT employees.

“Driving through and seeing equipment, checking out these kinds of lights, I understand it’s going to be tempting to look at it while you’re driving past them and check it out, especially if you’re an engineer and you have an interest in that kind of thing, but please focus on the road," Flood said. "Keep your phone away, don’t check your phone, slow-down, pay attention to any posted signs, any flagmen, and just be on the lookout for our workers, please.”

The work will take place from Monday, October 19 through Friday, October 23.

Here is a list of the exact lane closures according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation:

The right lane of I-20/I-59 westbound/southbound from 29th Avenue (Exit 152) to James Chaney Drive (Exit 151).

The I-20/I-59 westbound/southbound exit ramp to James Chaney Drive and the on ramp from 29th Avenue to I-20/I-59 westbound/southbound.

The right lane of I-20/I-59 eastbound/northbound from James Chaney Drive (Exit 151) to 29th Avenue (Exit 152).

The on ramp from James Chaney Drive to I-20/I-59 eastbound/northbound and the I-20/I-59 eastbound/northbound exit ramp to 29th Avenue.

There may also be some short duration local lane closures on Frontage Road near 16th Avenue, Grand Avenue, and 65th Avenue.

