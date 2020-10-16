Local leader discusses statewide COVID-19 spike

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian city leader is urging residents not to let their guards down, after the Mississippi State Department of Health announced a COVID spike in the state.

Meridian Public Safety Director Doug Stephens says Lauderdale County has seen close to 100 new cases just this week.

“I would say that people are trying to go back to some sense of normalcy. We’re trying to go to sporting events, in some cases people aren’t wearing the masks,” said Stephens.

Just yesterday, there were at least 1300 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi. The state hasn’t seen a rise in cases like this since August.

Stephens urges locals to practice preventive measures, especially as the holiday season approaches.

“I know a lot of people are excited about gathering with their families and seeing their families, we understand that’s going to happen but just be cautious” said Stephens.

A local resident shares why she thinks cases are on the rise.

“I think people have a false security about the virus. I think they’re believing that it’s just the flu and a lot of people don’t social distance,” said Catherine Baum.

Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said so far, Lauderdale County has had 86 new cases this week. The MSDH reports 1,116 new cases in the state today.

