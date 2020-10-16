Advertisement

Rush Health Systems donates over 5,000 masks to Meridian Public School District

You heard of churches and non-profit organizations donating much-needed masks to hospitals. Well, one local medical center is returning the favor in a big way.
You heard of churches and non-profit organizations donating much-needed masks to hospitals. Well, one local medical center is returning the favor in a big way.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District received a stockpile of masks, thanks to a local hospital.

You heard of churches and non-profit organizations donating much-needed masks to hospitals. Well, one local hospital is returning the favor in a big way.

Rush Health Systems has been delivering masks to colleges and school districts in Meridian. Rush Health Systems donated more than 7,000 masks to the Lauderdale School District. Now, the hospital is donating over 5,000 reusable face masks to the Meridian Public School District. The school district received the masks at the North Hills Family Medical Clinic. The Executive Director of The Foundation for Rush, Cheri Barry, said this is one of the ways the hospital is giving back to a community that gave so much.

“This has been an unbelievable opportunity to be able to work with Meridian Public Schools as well as Lauderdale County. Rush Health Systems is a wonderful partner throughout Meridian. We are so proud to give back to this community, school systems, children, and our teachers. We want to make sure they are safe during this pandemic time,” said The Executive Director of The Foundation for Rush, Cheri Barry.

Rush Health Systems donated 40,000 adult and children’s face masks to over 15 school districts.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 109,255 cases, 3,160 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.

News

Overnight lane closures coming to I-20/59 next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The closures are going to allow the Mississippi Department of Transportation to inspect the streetlights.

News

Ground broken on new band hall at ECCC in honor of beloved former Director of Bands

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Carson Band Hall will be a state of the art facility on the East Central campus in Decatur

News

Alabama Completes 2020 Census

Updated: 5 hours ago
Over 99% households respond

Latest News

News

Crews are painting WTOK tower per FCC

Updated: 8 hours ago
WTOK will reduce its signal for a few days while crews paint the station tower.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 16th, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Coolo and Crisp!

Weather

Temperatures cool down to start the weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
A cold front is pushing across our area this morning and it will bring a chance of isolated showers. Rain chances will end by 10 a.m.

News

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones hosts drive-in rally in Livingston

Updated: 15 hours ago
Alabama Sen. Doug Jones hosts drive-in rally in Livingston

News

Silver Alert: Martha Louise Savell

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80 year old Martha Louise Savell of Carthage, MS, in Leake County.

News

County Road 11: JROTC Program at Northeast Lauderdale building future leaders

Updated: 19 hours ago
County Road 11: JROTC Program at Northeast Lauderdale building future leaders