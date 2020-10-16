Rush Health Systems donates over 5,000 masks to Meridian Public School District

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District received a stockpile of masks, thanks to a local hospital.

You heard of churches and non-profit organizations donating much-needed masks to hospitals. Well, one local hospital is returning the favor in a big way.

Rush Health Systems has been delivering masks to colleges and school districts in Meridian. Rush Health Systems donated more than 7,000 masks to the Lauderdale School District. Now, the hospital is donating over 5,000 reusable face masks to the Meridian Public School District. The school district received the masks at the North Hills Family Medical Clinic. The Executive Director of The Foundation for Rush, Cheri Barry, said this is one of the ways the hospital is giving back to a community that gave so much.

“This has been an unbelievable opportunity to be able to work with Meridian Public Schools as well as Lauderdale County. Rush Health Systems is a wonderful partner throughout Meridian. We are so proud to give back to this community, school systems, children, and our teachers. We want to make sure they are safe during this pandemic time,” said The Executive Director of The Foundation for Rush, Cheri Barry.

Rush Health Systems donated 40,000 adult and children’s face masks to over 15 school districts.

