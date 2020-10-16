Silver Alert: Martha Louise Savell

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80 year old Martha Louise Savell of Carthage, MS, in Leake County.

She is described as a white female, five feet and two inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown/gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at about 4:00pm near the intersection of Risher Road and Madden Road in Leake County wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white slip on shoes.

Martha Louise Savell is believed to be in a 2017, blue, Nissan, Versa, bearing a Mississippi tag of DBM0253 traveling east on Madden Road.

Family members say Martha Louise Savell suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Martha Louise Savell contact Leake County Sheriff Department at 601-267-7361.

