Temperatures cool down to start the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! A cold front is pushing across our area this morning and it will bring a chance of isolated showers. Rain chances will end by 10 a.m. We’re starting our Friday with cloud cover, but these clouds will decrease from the northwest to the southeast starting in the late morning hours. High temperatures on Friday will only be in the upper-60s. It will also be breezy today with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph, with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

We’ll see clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the low-40s by Saturday morning. Some spots north of I-20 may even drop into the upper-30s! We’ll see lots of sunshine on our Saturday with highs in the low-70s. We’ll start a new warming trend heading into Sunday. Sunday morning lows will be in the upper-40s to low-50s, with afternoon highs around 80 degrees.

We’ll continue to see warming temperatures into next week. Highs will warm into the mid-80s by Wednesday and Thursday, with morning lows returning to the 60s by Tuesday. There will be a chance of a stray shower on Monday and then there will be isolated shower chances Tuesday through Thursday. Most of us look to stay dry for each day next week.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.