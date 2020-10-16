Tropics calmer for now

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The tropics are quiet for right now. Odds are they will stay that way through the weekend.

Two disturbances, however, are being monitored for signs of development. The first disturbance is a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda over the open Atlantic Ocean. The second disturbance is coming together over the southwest Caribbean Sea.

Neither system is well organized, nor do they appear to be in a hurry to organize right now. Forecast data have been persistent in showing some development from these two systems with time. Any development likely will not happen until around the middle of next week. For now, conditions are not favorable for development.

We will monitor the progress of these systems and keep you updated.

