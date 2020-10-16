Weekend starts chilly, then warming will commence

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An early morning cold front brought some chill for our Friday. It won’t last long.

This Evening

This evening will be crystal clear and a perfect night for high school football. Just take along a jacket. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s at kickoff, and we will cool into the mid-50s for the start of the second half. Some cooler spots could cool into the upper 40s by the end of the games. Whether it’s a football game, a Friday night dinner date, or a post-dinner job, most of us will want jackets this evening.

This Weekend

Expect a clear sky overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 42 degrees. Cooler areas north of I-20 can cool briefly into the upper 30s. Saturday will be sunny. Despite the chilly start, a warming trend will begin in the afternoon. The high will be near 71 degrees. Sunday will start cool but not as cool as Saturday. The morning low will be closer to 50 degrees. The afternoon will warm to near 80 degrees beneath a mostly sunny sky.

Looking Ahead

The warming will get bigger and bigger day by day through Thursday. The week will be unseasonably warm but otherwise uneventful. The chance for rain is small each day and limited to just one or two stray showers. We need some rain. The next rain maker won’t arrive until at least Friday of next week. That forecast isn’t exactly of high confidence considering that’s a week away and can change.

