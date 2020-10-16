Advertisement

WTOK Painting the Tower

Crews working on tower station to remove old pipe
Crews working on tower station to remove old pipe(Emily Erikson)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV is painting it’s tower at its transmitter site over the next four days. A crew is on site and will be climbing the tower.

Power will be reduced to our antenna, and reduce our signal, to protect the people on the tower.

The reduction in power will happen during daylight hours only, from 7:30am til 5:30pm.

The new orange and white paint are colors required by the FCC. The paint also protects the tower structure from rust.

WTOK is painting the tower
WTOK is painting the tower(wtok)

