WTOK Painting the Tower

WTOK-TV is painting it’s tower at its transmitter site over the next four days. A crew is on site and will be climbing the tower.

Power will be reduced to our antenna, and reduce our signal, to protect the people on the tower.

The reduction in power will happen during daylight hours only, from 7:30am til 5:30pm.

The new orange and white paint are colors required by the FCC. The paint also protects the tower structure from rust.

