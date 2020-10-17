Advertisement

19th annual Ham Jam held in Philadelphia

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Many festival dates were pushed back or canceled this year due to COVID-19. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Philadelphia was able to hold its 19th annual Ham Jam Saturday.

Downtown Philadelphia had crowds by the number enjoying the many festivities. The event had nearly 50 vendors set up. A few vendors we spoke to said they are excited that Ham Jam wasn’t canceled this year.

More information to follow.

