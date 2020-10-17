Advertisement

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban will coach the Tide against Georgia Saturday night

Nick Saban
Nick Saban((Source: UA Athletics))
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban will be on the sidelines Saturday night when the Tide takes on Georgia at Bryant-Denny stadium.

Here is the statement from Team Physician Jimmy Robinson:

"Upon evaluation today, Coach Saban remains completely asymptomatic. To address the potential for a false positive, the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol allows for follow-up testing to clear the individual’s return to activity. That protocol requires three negative PCR tests 24 hours apart.

Because Coach Saban remained asymptomatic, he received PCR testing at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and today through the SEC appointed lab. Each of those tests were negative and were reported via the SEC’s third-party testing provider to the conference office in Birmingham. Those three negative tests satisfied the SEC protocol for a false positive. Out of an abundance of caution, two additional PCR tests were administered at the same time on Thursday and Friday and were tested by a separate lab. Those tests were also negative.

Due to the fact that Coach Saban has remained completely symptom-free and had five negative PCR tests, split between two separate labs, the initial test from Wednesday is considered a false positive under the SEC protocols. Again, that initial positive result came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC mandated testing. We have been in constant communication with the conference office throughout this process to ensure compliance with all applicable protocols. In accordance with the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol and with the approval of The University of Alabama System Health and Safety Task Force, Coach Saban is medically cleared to safely return to activity effective immediately

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Suspect in teacher’s beheading in France was Chechen teen

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office says authorities investigating the horrific killing of the teacher on Friday have also arrested nine suspects.

National

Patriots back to work, Jaguars work remotely after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Jaguars said Saturday that a practice squad player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Local

19th annual Ham Jam held in Philadelphia

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
19th annual Ham Jam held in Philadelphia.

National

Alabama’s Saban cleared to coach after 3rd negative test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Saban had initially tested positive on Wednesday, along with athletic director Greg Byrne.

News

As COVID-19 cases climb again, state’s top doc expects more restrictions next week to slow spread

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By C.J. LeMaster
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs revealed the information during a press conference over Zoom Friday afternoon, joined by state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Latest News

News

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for two Pascagoula boys

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two boys out of Pascagoula.

National

Calif. teacher calls 911 after man breaks into students’ home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOVR Staff
Jennifer Peterson makes a habit to wait until every student logs off before she does too. When two of her students didn’t, she knew something was wrong.

National

Calif. teacher calls 911 after man breaks into students’ home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A California mother is thankful for her children’s teacher who sprung into action when a man broke into their home during their remote school day.

News

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 110,006 cases, 3,171 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.

National

Suspect arrest in zoo lemur theft

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Police say a suspect arrested in connection to theft of a lemur at the San Francisco Zoo.