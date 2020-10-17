Advertisement

Clarkdale picks up 24-18 win over district opponent Kemper County

Kemper Co. at Clarkdale
Kemper Co. at Clarkdale(WTOK Sports)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After losing their past two games by a combined 10 points, a win at home against district opponent Kemper County was just what Clarkdale needed.

A win would not only give the Bulldogs a confidence boost, but shake up the standings in Region 5-2A.

Clarkdale’s run heavy offense, lead by fullback Drake Shirely and running back Gavin Moffett, helped guide the Bulldogs in or near the red zone several times in the first half.

In the second quarter, one drive resulted in a field goal that gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead, the other ended in a fake field goal attempt tha failed.

The Bulldogs were up 3-0 at halftime but the second half proved to be a vastly different game.

Heading into the fourth quarter, both teams were tied at 18 with the chance for both to try and run away with the win.

In the end, the Bulldogs would tack on another touchdown in the fourth quarter to edge the Wildcats 24-18 and pick up the win on homecoming night

With Clarkdale moving up from 2A to 3A in 2019, the Bulldogs are now 1-1 in the region series.

