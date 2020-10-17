Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 110,006 cases, 3,171 deaths reported by health dept.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 110,006.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 751 new cases and 10 new deaths Saturday.

So far, 3,171 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 941,532 as of October 15. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

