Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for two Pascagoula boys

Missing Boys from Pascagoula
Missing Boys from Pascagoula(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two boys out of Pascagoula.

Kaiden Wall is described as a 6-year-old white boy, three feet and six inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Kolden Wall is described as a 2-year-old white boy, two feet and three inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall might be with their non-custodial mother Sarah Caswell. Caswell is described as a 33-year-old white woman, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair.

Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall might be with their non-custodial mother Sarah Caswell. Caswell is described as a 33-year-old white woman, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair.(Pascagoula Police Department)

The vehicle being used is a 2007 silver Audi A4 2.0 bearing Alabama license plate 2BA2195.

The vehicle being used is a 2007 silver Audi A4 2.0 bearing Alabama license plate 2BA2195.(Pascagoula Police Department)

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall, Sarah Caswell, or the vehicle, contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

