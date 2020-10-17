Temperatures will be in the lower 80’s tomorrow, and we will continue to warm up.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Conditions today were the ideal fall day with temperatures in the lower 70′s and sunny skies. These temperatures won’t be sticking around long as we see warming trend start for our area. This is due to a high-pressure system that is moving towards our area. This means we will continue to see sunny skies, but the temperatures will be increasing as well.

Temperatures will be in the lower 80′s tomorrow and by the middle of the week we will feel more like summer as the mid 80′s move in. By Friday we could see a small cold front move in that will knock our temperatures back down into the upper 70′s. Tonight we are still seeing clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 50′s. Temperatures overnight will remain in the 50′s and by morning we will see the lower 50′s. Through the mid-morning we will start to warm up and temperatures will be in the lower 70′s. We will continue to warm up and temperatures will be in the lower 80′s by evening.

Temperatures have been below average but as this high pressure settles over us, we will see warm air coming from the Gulf of Mexico and our temperatures will be above average from October 22nd to the 26th. We will continue to see the battle between warm and cool temperatures by the time late October returns and we have temperatures back below average.

