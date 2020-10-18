Advertisement

Black voters matter event held in Meridian

A local group was encouraging Black voter’s engagement for this election year.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 17, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With chants of “your vote is your voice” echoing near the Temple Theater in downtown. A local group was encouraging Black voter’s engagement for this election year.

The event was held at an empty lot on 24th avenue near the Temple Theater. The group aimed for every eligible citizen that is registered to vote to cast their ballot. The goal was to educate those registered on the importance of voting, as well as notarizing absentee ballots for free. The group gave out free “Black Voters Matter” armbands, t-shirts, and masks to those who had their ballots notarized. Organizers said they will be holding events like these until the end of the month. Pastor Allan Cole discussed three topics that he wants voters to be aware of.

“The U.S. senate race is going to be crucial. The Mississippi flag vote is going to be crucial. House resolution number 47 is also crucial. It impacts Jim crow laws,” said Pastor Allan Cole.

For more information, you can visit their website at www.Sundayschoollive.com

