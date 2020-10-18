Advertisement

Sales doing well at Spirit Halloween

Shoppers in Spirit Halloween
Shoppers in Spirit Halloween(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Halloween is expected to look a little different for trick or treaters this year in Meridian. But how are Halloween sales holding up? Newscenter 11′s Nicholas Brooks visited a local Halloween store to find out.

Sara Dearman, manager at Spirit Halloween near Uptown Meridian, says there’s been a little demand for costumes this year

“Spirit is doing great this year. We offer a lot of things. I see a lot of stuff for sale that is selling out quickly," says Dearman. “People love the scary clowns as well as Jason and Freddy.”

More on this story to follow.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ham Jam

Updated: 15 hours ago
Ham Jam

News

Black Voters Matter

Updated: 15 hours ago
Black Voters Matter

News

Black voters matter event held in Meridian

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
A local group was encouraging Black voter’s engagement for this election year.

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the lower 80’s tomorrow, and we will continue to warm up.

Updated: 21 hours ago
Temperatures today were in the lower 70′s which is below average for this time of year, but we will be above average tomorrow.

Latest News

Local

19th annual Ham Jam held in Philadelphia

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT
|
By Nicholas Brooks
19th annual Ham Jam held in Philadelphia.

News

As COVID-19 cases climb again, state’s top doc expects more restrictions next week to slow spread

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
|
By C.J. LeMaster
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs revealed the information during a press conference over Zoom Friday afternoon, joined by state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

News

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for two Pascagoula boys

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two boys out of Pascagoula.

News

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 110,006 cases, 3,171 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.

News

Football Friday - October 16, 2020 - Part 2

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:14 AM CDT
Football Friday - October 16, 2020 - Part 2

News

Football Friday - October 16, 2020 - Part 3

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:13 AM CDT
Football Friday - October 16, 2020 - Part 3