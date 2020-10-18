Temperatures will continue to be warm and dry for the rest of the week.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had another beautiful day but temperatures in the 80′s are returning. Tomorrow temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80′s and we will continue to see the dry conditions that the EMEPA live radar has been showing.

Temperatures are in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s tonight with minimal cloud cover which will help us reach the lower 60′s by tomorrow morning. Through the mid-morning we can start to see some cloud cover building and temperatures will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. Through the afternoon temperatures will reach the mid to lower 80′s and we can see a few showers to the north. Temperatures will be in the lower 70′s by the time you are going to bed tomorrow night and you can see the edge of that rain still staying out of our area.

A line of rain and clouds will continue to move northward while we remain dry and warm but why is that? We are seeing a cold front to the northwest, but this won’t be making its way to our area just yet because of a high-pressure system settling over us. This system is keeping us warm and dry and the rain is staying to the north because of this too. We are seeing warm air coming from the Gulf of Mexico as well which is bringing in even more warm air.

Therefore, our area is seeing temperatures into the 80′s this week. This high pressure will continue to settle into our area until Wednesday and temperatures will be in the mid 80′s. These warm temperatures will stick around all week long and reach the mid 80′s on Wednesday. On Friday we will see temperatures drop due to a cold front that is going to move through the area and make our temperatures go closer to average by the weekend in the lower 80′s and upper 70′s.

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper 60′s by 9 AM and reach the mid to lower 80′s by the afternoon. We are going to continue to see warm and sunny conditions until Friday when a few showers could move in with the cold front.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.