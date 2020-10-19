Advertisement

Above-average temperatures continue

Monday Weather
Monday Weather(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Areas of patchy fog is possible in spots through 9 o’clock this morning. We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Monday with highs climbing into the mid-80s. That will be around 10 degrees above average for this time of year. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the mid-60s.

Mostly sunny skies will once again be in store for Tuesday as highs return to the mid-80s. A stray shower will be possible by Wednesday, but most of us look to remain dry. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next seven as some places could see high temperatures all the way in the upper-80s. Rain chances will increase slightly heading into Thursday, but most of us still look to remain dry.

The best chance of seeing rain this week will be on Friday as a disturbance pushes through our area. Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. An all-day wash-out is not expected. Isolated showers will continue to be possible on Saturday as high temperatures cool-off into the upper-70s. Morning lows will drop back into the upper-50s by Sunday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the upper-70s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Temperatures will continue to be warm and dry for the rest of the week.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper 60′s by 9 AM and reach the mid to lower 80′s by the afternoon. We are going to continue to see warm and sunny conditions until Friday when a few showers could move in with the cold front.

Hurricane

A new development in the tropics will most likely have cyclone formation soon.

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
A development in the Atlantic has an 80% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the lower 80’s tomorrow, and we will continue to warm up.

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
Temperatures today were in the lower 70′s which is below average for this time of year, but we will be above average tomorrow.

Weather

Weather - October 16, 2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT
Weather - October 16, 2020

Latest News

WTOK

Weekend starts chilly, then warming will commence

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
An early morning cold front brought some chill for our Friday. It won’t last long.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 16th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT
Coolo and Crisp!

Weather

Temperatures cool down to start the weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
A cold front is pushing across our area this morning and it will bring a chance of isolated showers. Rain chances will end by 10 a.m.

Weather

Weather - October 15, 2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT
Weather - October 15, 2020

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 15th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
Slight Chance of Rain Tonight

Weather

Small rain chances return tonight

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Clouds will increase overnight as a weak cold front approaches our area. This will bring a chance of isolated showers roughly from midnight tonight to noon Friday.