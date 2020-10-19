Above-average temperatures continue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Areas of patchy fog is possible in spots through 9 o’clock this morning. We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Monday with highs climbing into the mid-80s. That will be around 10 degrees above average for this time of year. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the mid-60s.

Mostly sunny skies will once again be in store for Tuesday as highs return to the mid-80s. A stray shower will be possible by Wednesday, but most of us look to remain dry. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next seven as some places could see high temperatures all the way in the upper-80s. Rain chances will increase slightly heading into Thursday, but most of us still look to remain dry.

The best chance of seeing rain this week will be on Friday as a disturbance pushes through our area. Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. An all-day wash-out is not expected. Isolated showers will continue to be possible on Saturday as high temperatures cool-off into the upper-70s. Morning lows will drop back into the upper-50s by Sunday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the upper-70s.

