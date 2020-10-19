Advertisement

ADPH: More than 2,700 people have died from COVID-19 as over 173K test positive and more than 74K recover

In the last 14 days, 94,423 people have been tested and 14,428 positive cases have been reported.
In the last 14 days, 94,423 people have been tested and 14,428 positive cases have been reported.(WTOK)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,789 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,621 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 168 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 173,485 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 152,272 being confirmed and 21,213 being probable. There have been 1,260,100 diagnostic tests conducted and 61,800 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Oct. 19.

In the last 14 days, 94,423 people have been tested and 14,428 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 22,400 confirmed positives.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw386121714
Sumter464212844
Marengo967216757
Pickens803175721

The health department also reports 74,238 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 18,855 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Oct. 19, there were 823 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janae' Hancock
The Mississippi Department of Health reported 586 new cases of COVID-19 today.

News

No statewide mask mandate in Mississippi has locals concerned

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
As COVID-19 cases are still increasing in the state, locals said they’re concerned the statewide mask mandate was lifted too soon.

News

New 3D mammograms advance early breast cancer detection

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
New 3D mammograms advance early breast cancer detection

News

Bond issue passed for new Lauderdale Co. Government Complex

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Board passed a bond issue for an amount not to exceed $50 million.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Reeves announces 9 counties under mask mandate, additional restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County is among nine counties in the state included in a new executive order.

State

UPDATE: Missing Mississippi boys found safe in Lincoln County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WLOX Staff
The children were found Monday morning near Brookhaven, Miss.

State

Mississippi absentee ballot requests ahead of 2016

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The current totals requested and sent have officially surpassed the final requested and sent totals from the 2016 General Election.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 110,592 cases, 3,171 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 586 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.

News

Monday the last day to register to vote in Alabama

Updated: 8 hours ago
Online registrations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. and in-person registrations will be accepted until the close of business Oct. 19.

News

Miss. State Fair extended for another weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
State Fair Extended