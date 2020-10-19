ADPH: More than 2,700 people have died from COVID-19 as over 173K test positive and more than 74K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,789 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,621 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 168 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 173,485 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 152,272 being confirmed and 21,213 being probable. There have been 1,260,100 diagnostic tests conducted and 61,800 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Oct. 19.

In the last 14 days, 94,423 people have been tested and 14,428 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 22,400 confirmed positives.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 386 12 1714 Sumter 464 21 2844 Marengo 967 21 6757 Pickens 803 17 5721

The health department also reports 74,238 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 18,855 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Oct. 19, there were 823 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

