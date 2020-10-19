Advertisement

Bond issue passed for new Lauderdale Co. Government Complex

Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors made a big step forward on the new courthouse at Monday’s meeting. The Board passed a bond issue for an amount not to exceed $50 million. The money will go towards the construction of the new courthouse located at the old Village Fair Mall site.

“The issue of the courthouse has been going on for at least 13 years that I’ve been on this board. The Grand Jury has belittled the Board for not taking any action," said Wayman Newell, the District 2 supervisor. "This morning, the Board stepped up.”

Newell says the action taken Monday morning is a major milestone for the county.

“You know the old cliché of ‘kicking the can on down the road?’ The can hit the rock today," Newell said. “Today is the day that we move forward and hopefully that the residents of Lauderdale County can see some progress in the very near future.”

Newell says the Board hopes to put out the bonds for bidding by January.

