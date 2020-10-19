City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

TARYN IVY, 1986

1160 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

CALEB J GUNN, 1993

135 HELMS RD ENTERPRISE, MS

DUI

MARQUIZ H MERRITT, 1993

601 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

ALONSO NORMAN, 1990

3312 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

LILDERENCE REED, 2001

803 29TH ST APT 722 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

RODRICK RANKIN, 1975

225 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

CURTIS SCOTT, 1976

2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

JEREMY G CAMPBELL, 1986

3726 19TH CT MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

BRADFORD CALDWELL, 1990

HOMELESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOSEPH DARBY JR, 1983

5438 COUNTY ROAD 150 STONEWALL, MS

DUI OTHER

KENNETH JONES, 1992

1017 16TH ST APT 18C MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 19, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 3:01 PM on October 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 4500 block of Highland Park Drive. The victim stated cash was stolen from his person, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:36 AM on October 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:36 PM on October 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:49 AM on October 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of 5th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:41 AM on October 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.

At 9:01 AM on October 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of 4th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:55 AM on October 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3600 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:19 PM on October 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 11:53 AM on October 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4000 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls

