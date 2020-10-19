City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2020
ARREST REPORT
TARYN IVY, 1986
1160 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
CALEB J GUNN, 1993
135 HELMS RD ENTERPRISE, MS
DUI
MARQUIZ H MERRITT, 1993
601 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
ALONSO NORMAN, 1990
3312 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LILDERENCE REED, 2001
803 29TH ST APT 722 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
RODRICK RANKIN, 1975
225 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
CURTIS SCOTT, 1976
2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
JEREMY G CAMPBELL, 1986
3726 19TH CT MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
BRADFORD CALDWELL, 1990
HOMELESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOSEPH DARBY JR, 1983
5438 COUNTY ROAD 150 STONEWALL, MS
DUI OTHER
KENNETH JONES, 1992
1017 16TH ST APT 18C MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 19, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 3:01 PM on October 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 4500 block of Highland Park Drive. The victim stated cash was stolen from his person, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:36 AM on October 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:36 PM on October 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:49 AM on October 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of 5th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:41 AM on October 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:01 AM on October 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of 4th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:55 AM on October 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3600 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:19 PM on October 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 11:53 AM on October 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4000 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls
