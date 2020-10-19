Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 110,592 cases, 3,171 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 586 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 586 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 110,592. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 586 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.

So far, 3,171 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 941,532 as of October 15. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals and other statistics.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke714489325
Kemper31815419
Lauderdale234413026174
Neshoba180611113039
Newton84227399
Wayne985215910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a press briefing Monday at 2:30 p.m. to announce additional measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. Click here to WATCH.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

Latest News

National

COVID: Only 2 states showing at least 10% drop in new cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging at least 55,000 new, known coronavirus cases per day. That's more than a 60% hike since mid-September.

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

National

Critical week ahead for stimulus bill

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Two votes scheduled this week on the stimulus bill, but Democrats and Republicans are still far from a deal

National

COVID cases surging across the country

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Surge in COVID-19 cases across the country point to a new wave this fall.

Coronavirus

Hard hit by virus, airlines push for tests over quarantines

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
International air traffic is down 92% this year as travelers worry about catching COVID-19 and government travel bans and quarantine rules make planning difficult.

Coronavirus

US reaches 8 million COVID-19 cases as infections surge

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
The U.S. reported the most COVID-19 cases in a day since July.