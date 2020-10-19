COVID-19 in Mississippi: 110,592 cases, 3,171 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 110,592. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 586 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.

So far, 3,171 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 941,532 as of October 15. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 714 48 93 25 Kemper 318 15 41 9 Lauderdale 2344 130 261 74 Neshoba 1806 111 130 39 Newton 842 27 39 9 Wayne 985 21 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

