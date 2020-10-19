Advertisement

First Responders: Officer LaDarius Spivey

LaDarius Spivey
LaDarius Spivey(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Our latest First Responder is a very special one. His name is LaDarius Spivey and he’s only 10-years-old. He started his journey to become a police officer through determination.

“I have an Amazon account that’s hooked to my phone. He went on my phone and ordered this uniform. He said, ‘momma, I ordered me a uniform,’ I said, ‘you did what?’ I knew then that this is really what he wants to do,” Patricia Ickom said.

Spivey was officially sworn in by a judge and now he’s ready to hit the streets on patrol. He said he’s ready to fight crime.

“I want to stop some bad guys, put them in the car and take them to jail and put them in handcuffs,” LaDarius Spivey, 10, said.

It all began more than a year ago when Spivey first met Marion Police Chief Randall Davis at a high school football game. Davis talked with him and gave him some stickers and Spivey never forgot it.

“It was just a blessing of God that we got to meet. This young man has inspired me to get up every day and do this job,” Marion Police Chief Randall Davis explained.

Spivey was born with a disease that impacts his ability to walk. Spivey is confined to a wheelchair and has undergone 10 surgeries. His family said he never complains about life.

“I can get up and do what I need to do every day for myself and I complain. He can’t, but he has a smile on his face and never complains. I look at him and wonder why I’m complaining,” Ickom said.

His family has put their faith in God that one day it might be possible for Spivey to overcome some of his disabilities.

“If we keep doing what we’re doing and praising God everyday like we’re supposed to, then sooner or later something is going to come through,” Grandfather Johnny Ickom said. “That’s the way we look at it, sooner or later something is going to come through.”

Although the disease that inflicts Spivey, Osteogenesis Imperfecta, contains the word “imperfect”, Spivey is just the opposite. He is full of energy, ambition and he is perfect.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local group holds financial literacy class

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Students from 13 to 21 years of age learned how to save money here in Meridian.

Forecast

Temperatures will continue to be warm and dry for the rest of the week.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper 60′s by 9 AM and reach the mid to lower 80′s by the afternoon. We are going to continue to see warm and sunny conditions until Friday when a few showers could move in with the cold front.

Local

Sales doing well at Spirit Halloween

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
With Halloween inching closer, costumes are still being purchased for trick-or-treating.

News

Ham Jam

Updated: 21 hours ago
Ham Jam

Latest News

News

Black Voters Matter

Updated: 21 hours ago
Black Voters Matter

News

Black voters matter event held in Meridian

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
A local group was encouraging Black voter’s engagement for this election year.

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the lower 80’s tomorrow, and we will continue to warm up.

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
Temperatures today were in the lower 70′s which is below average for this time of year, but we will be above average tomorrow.

Local

19th annual Ham Jam held in Philadelphia

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT
|
By Nicholas Brooks
19th annual Ham Jam held in Philadelphia.

News

As COVID-19 cases climb again, state’s top doc expects more restrictions next week to slow spread

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
|
By C.J. LeMaster
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs revealed the information during a press conference over Zoom Friday afternoon, joined by state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

News

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for two Pascagoula boys

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two boys out of Pascagoula.