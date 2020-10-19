Local COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Health reported 586 new cases of COVID-19 today. That number is expected to grow within the next week as hospitalizations have ticked upward in the last couple of weeks.

Locally, Anderson Regional Medical Center reports nineteen new coronavirus patients in the last 2-weeks. Rush Hospital has not yet been hit with an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID but says it’s more prepared now than ever to handle them.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Frederick Duggan says, “We really worked to increase our PPE policies and we have a very standardized way in how we approach the sick patients. We’ve actually just gotten three new ventilators. So, we feel like we are really prepared for the normal numbers and if we have to go to a contingency plan.”

The Chief of Medicine at Anderson Regional, Dr. Hatem Mourad says there’s a dedicated space in the hospital that provides negative pressure and isolates patients from the general population. But he says it’s up to the community to help decrease the spike of COVID.

“Our focus is all on connecting those patients with their families and doing everything that we can to get them better. But I think our focus as a community needs to be to prevent those patients from getting so sick that they don’t have to be hospitalized,” Dr. Mourad says.

Health officials at Anderson and Rush Hospital emphasized the importance of following the same guidelines that are promoted for prevention of transmission of COVID during this flu season. Dr. Mourad advises everyone to wear a mask and social distance because it will reduce the risk in not only contracting COVID-19 but also the flu.

