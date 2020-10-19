Advertisement

Local group holds financial literacy class

Students from 13 to 21 years of age learned how to save money here in Meridian.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - James Carter Foundation partnered with Citizens National Bank and announced their sponsorship of a Youth Financial Literacy Program.

Students from 13 to 21 years of age learned how to save money here in Meridian. Nearly 20 students listen to speakers from Citizen’s National Bank about financial concepts, where to put their money, and savings. Organizer James Carter said this is an important time to teach the youth finical responsibility.

“One thing we know for sure is that they are going to grow old and money makes the world go round. They are going to need economic skills as well as life skills. Banking is something that people run away from. To see that many kids excited to learn about banking me makes my heart melt,” said organizer James Carter.

“Today was a great experience because I learned what I can do with money. I also learned other ways to save money,” said student Anthony King.

“I learned new information about how to keep many in my pockets,” said student Jameion Gowdy.

“We are making sure that their checking accounts and savings account are they for raining days. This is so they can purchase the things they need in the future,” said Keemonica Gowdy, Manager Citizens National Bank.

Organizers said they are planning to hold a series of classes in the future. They will have the same event next Sunday located at 210 35th avenue.

