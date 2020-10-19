Graveside service for Louise McKinnon will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, with Bro. Kyle Naylor officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Louise McKinnon, age 96, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Bedford Care of Marion.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Swartzfager (Jim); grandchildren, Philip Swartzfager, Lisa Swartzfager, and Amy Swartzfager Davis (Walt); great-grandchildren, Walter, Annie and Jack Davis; many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Jack McKinnon; parents, Robert and Jewel Beason; siblings, Robert Earl Beason, Lucille Temple and Tena Brown.

