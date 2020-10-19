Advertisement

Meridian Punt, Pass, and Kick finals

Winners for the Meridian Parks and Rec punt, pass and kick competition.
By Travis Pettis
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Parks and Rec department held the finals of their Punt, Pass, and Kick competition at Ray Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Kids ranging from 6 to 12 years old came out to show their skills on the gridiron.

Each child got one attempt to punt, pass and kick the ball the farthest they could.

Winners of this year’s competition are Xavier Thompson, Corrdarrin Wilson, and Jaden Malone. All first and second-place finishers received a trophy and a gift basket.

