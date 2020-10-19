Miss. State Fair extended for another weekend

Jackson, Miss. (WLBT) -

The Mississippi State Fair will go on for another weekend, Commissioner Andy Gipson announced Monday morning.

Gipson says because Hurricane Delta impacted the first weekend of the fair, they decided to keep it open for another weekend Thursday through Sunday.

“We’re kind of seeing what the attendance was this weekend, which it was very good, and we’re also looking at the weather next weekend,” Michael Lasseter, acting director of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, said of the decision.

The fair has also been operating under special guidelines due to COVID-19 concerns.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.