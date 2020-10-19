Advertisement

Miss. State Fair extended for another weekend

Miss. State Fair Extended Another Week
Miss. State Fair Extended Another Week(WLBT)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jackson, Miss. (WLBT) -

The Mississippi State Fair will go on for another weekend, Commissioner Andy Gipson announced Monday morning.

Gipson says because Hurricane Delta impacted the first weekend of the fair, they decided to keep it open for another weekend Thursday through Sunday.

“We’re kind of seeing what the attendance was this weekend, which it was very good, and we’re also looking at the weather next weekend,” Michael Lasseter, acting director of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, said of the decision.

The fair has also been operating under special guidelines due to COVID-19 concerns.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Today is the Last Day to Register to Vote in Alabama

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Alabama registration for voting

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 19th, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Warm Temps Continue

Weather

Above-average temperatures continue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Monday with highs climbing into the mid-80s. That will be around 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

News

Financial Literacy

Updated: 10 hours ago
Financial Literacy

Latest News

News

Halloween Sales

Updated: 10 hours ago
Halloween Sales

News

First Responders: Officer LaDarius Spivey

Updated: 13 hours ago
Our latest First Responder is a very special one. His name is LaDarius Spivey and he’s only 10-years-old. He started his journey to become a police officer through determination.

News

Local group holds financial literacy class

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Students from 13 to 21 years of age learned how to save money here in Meridian.

Forecast

Temperatures will continue to be warm and dry for the rest of the week.

Updated: 16 hours ago
Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper 60′s by 9 AM and reach the mid to lower 80′s by the afternoon. We are going to continue to see warm and sunny conditions until Friday when a few showers could move in with the cold front.

Local

Sales doing well at Spirit Halloween

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
With Halloween inching closer, costumes are still being purchased for trick-or-treating.

News

Ham Jam

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:15 AM CDT
Ham Jam