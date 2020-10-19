Advertisement

Mississippi absentee ballot requests ahead of 2016

The number of ballots requested and sent have officially surpassed the totals from the 2016 General Election.
The number of ballots requested and sent have officially surpassed the totals from the 2016 General Election.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - As of Sunday, the Statewide Election Management System reported a total of 120,253 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi. A total of 115,848 absentee ballots had been sent and 89,499 absentee ballots received in the state for the 2020 General Election.

Click here to view county reports from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

The requested total reflects the number of Mississippi voters who have requested an absentee ballot through their local Circuit Clerk’s Office. The sent total reflects the number of absentee ballots sent to voters from Circuit Clerk Offices. The received total reflects the number of completed absentee ballots returned to Circuit Clerk Offices.

The current totals for the number of absentee ballots requested and sent have officially surpassed the final requested and sent totals from the 2016 General Election.

Final 2016 General Election Absentee Totals

Requested110,812
Sent110,810
Received102,915
Accepted101,339

*(The total number of absentee ballots counted by the local canvassing board.)

Click here to view official 2016 General Election results.

Important Election Dates

  • Circuit Clerk Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, October 24, 2020, to allow Mississippians the opportunity to absentee vote in person.
  • The deadline for in-person absentee voting is Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 5 p.m.
  • All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 3) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

Click here to view a 2020 Election Calendar.

