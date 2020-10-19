Advertisement

Mrs. Marilyn Anne Waldron Hager

Marilyn Anne Waldron Hager
By Letisha Young
Oct. 19, 2020
Private Memorial services for Marilyn Anne Waldron Hager will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Waldron, 44, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Waldron is survived by her son Tony Hager, Jr.; parents Don and Audell Waldron; siblings Cheryl Waldron, Don Waldron, Jr. (Delita). Nephews, Christopher and Alex Waldron, Eric Hessler; nieces Marilyn Shaffer and Katherine Hessler as well as a host of extended friends and family.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to ASPCA or to TAME in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

