New 3D mammograms advance early breast cancer detection

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WTOK) -Breast cancer continues to be the one of most common cancers among women. The number of cases diagnosed is about 275,000 per year.

In fact, 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

But according to Anderson Regional Health Radiologist, Dr. Amy Coleman, with the help of 3D technology, breast cancer is being detected sooner.

“We just turned in our audit from the FDA and we had a 10% cancer detection rate. Before we started with the 3D mammograms, we had a 4 % detection rate, so we’ve increased our cancer detection rate using 3D,” says Dr. Coleman.

Early detection can save lives, that’s why screenings are so important and should be done yearly.

“Starting at age 40, definitely. It’s like something you should put on your calendar and say this month I’m going to get this done.”

Breast Cancer Center at Anderson Regional Health in Meridian.
Dr. Coleman says those who have family history should get checked earlier.

However, the process is the same as the 2D screening and doesn’t take long.

“The big difference is what information we have to analyze,” says Dr. Coleman.

Self-examinations are also important. Coleman says check for firm areas or lumps, puffiness, rashes on the breast or changes in the nipple area.

Data from the National Cancer Institute shows that women over 50 have a high risk of developing breast cancer--by up to 2.3% in the next 10 years -- that’s about 1 in every 43 women.

“Make it a priority because there’s so many people that count on you. Your kids growing up, your family needs you, there’s so many people that count on you. It’s definitely something that you want to invest in for yourself to give yourself the best chance of quality life.”

Anderson Regional is hosting it's annual "Pink Party" online.
