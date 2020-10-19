No statewide mask mandate in Mississippi has locals concerned

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippians are no longer under a statewide mandate to wear masks due to Gov. Tate Reeves lifting that restriction last month.

However, some communities, like Meridian, still have local mandates for face coverings in public places.

As COVID-19 cases are still increasing in the state, locals said they’re concerned the statewide mask mandate was lifted too soon.

“I think that it wasn’t the best idea to lift it right now with cases going up. I feel that it would have been better to keep the mask mandate going for a little longer. Especially, until cases start dropping more. I definitely feel that wearing the mask right now is a lot safer especially for the older generation as well as the younger generation that are more susceptible to it,” said Meridian resident Cayla Young.

Young said she urges people to mask up, even if it’s just to protect other people who may be vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.