Sumter County taxes to potentially rise by 8 mills

Proposed tax increases.
Proposed tax increases.(SCS.)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The current mill rate for Sumter County Schools is 13.8 but that number could soon be 21.8 if a proposed tax increase is passed November 3. Two measures are on the ballot, one of them is a 3-mill school tax increase and the other, a 5-mill countywide school tax increase.

Sumter County Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Gardner said a percentage of the funds will go to local schools.

“The lives of our children in Sumter County depend on the citizens of Sumter County backing this tax measure,” said Gardner.

Gardner said schools need curriculum upgrades like foreign language courses and improved workforce development programs.

“If we’re going to see an improvement or have a high quality, high-performing school system, we need to have the revenue stream to maintain that,” said Gardner.

One resident said she doesn’t want her taxes to increase and believes money can be spent more wisely in the county to fund necessities.

“We’re already taxed more than a lot of these surrounding areas and over in Mississippi and I just think enough is enough,” said Marineal Hankins.

Another resident says she’s in favor of the proposed increase.

“Sumter County is falling apart and we need all the help that we can get. I’m all for the tax raise,” said Ella Watson.

University Charter School’s Head of School JJ Wedgworth says her school will also benefit from the tax increase if it’s passed. She adds that UCS currently doesn’t receive any local tax dollars.

“We do ask that the community not consider this a sacrifice, but an opportunity,” said Wedgworth. “…If everyone does their part in this small way, we can come together and really, really drive student outcome.”

Gardner said the proposed increase is split into two measures because they’re from two separate sections of the state Constitution. One of the measures can pass without the other.

