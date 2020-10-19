Advertisement

Today is the Last Day to Register to Vote in Alabama

(WNDU)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Monday, October 19, 2020 – MONTGOMERY – For the November 3, 2020 General Election, the deadline to register to vote is today, October 19.Eligible Alabamians can register to vote online at AlabamaVotes.gov, through the mobile app “Vote for Alabama”, or by visiting their county board of registrars office. “The Office of the Secretary of State is willing and available to assist any Alabamian who is looking to register to vote today. Any individual who has a question about the process can call our office at (334) 242-7200,” stated Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “Our staff will be accessible until 11:59 PM tonight to answer any last-minute questions.”Online registrations will be accepted until 11:59 PM and in-person registrations will be accepted until the close of business today, October 19. To submit an application to register to vote, you must meet the following requirements:

  • You must be a citizen of the United States.
  • You must live in the State of Alabama.
  • You must be at least 18 years of age on or before election day.
  • You must not be barred from voting by reason of a disqualifying felony conviction.
  • You must not have been judged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law.

