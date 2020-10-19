UPDATE: Missing Mississippi boys found safe in Lincoln County

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The days long search for two missing boys from Pascagoula is over, and both are safe. Officials say they were found Monday morning in Lincoln County, near Brookhaven, Miss.

Six-year-old Kaiden Wall and his brother, 2-year-old Kolden Wall were taken by their non-custodial mother Sarah Caswell. She is now in police custody.

CANCELLED!! Both children have been located and are safe. Any inquiries should be directed to the Pascagoula Police Department. https://t.co/uXvi2L8pzg — MSMBI (@MDPSMBI) October 19, 2020

Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman said the kids were staying with a foster family. They were taken during a supervised visit with the mom at Beach Park in Pascagoula. No one was injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for the boys over the weekend.

