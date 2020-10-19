Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing Mississippi boys found safe in Lincoln County

The days long search for two missing boys from Pascagoula is over, and both are safe. Officials say they were found Monday morning in Lincoln County, near Brookhaven, Mississippi. (Source: Pascagoula Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The days long search for two missing boys from Pascagoula is over, and both are safe. Officials say they were found Monday morning in Lincoln County, near Brookhaven, Miss.

Six-year-old Kaiden Wall and his brother, 2-year-old Kolden Wall were taken by their non-custodial mother Sarah Caswell. She is now in police custody.

Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman said the kids were staying with a foster family. They were taken during a supervised visit with the mom at Beach Park in Pascagoula. No one was injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for the boys over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.

