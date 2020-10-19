Virtual practice

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The coronavirus pandemic has hit many of our high school sports teams in the area making teams have to quarantine and miss games.

In the last two weeks at Ray Stadium, you would have seen chains on the gate and the practice fields empty as the football team was in quarantine due to covid.

The old saying goes, if there is a will there is a way and just because they were quarantine doesn’t mean they weren’t working hard. In the summer the athletic department had plans in place for a situation like this.

During their quarantine, the coaching staff and players have been meeting virtually to stay in contact and get ready for their next game.

October 18 was their last day of quarantine and they will be back on the field Friday, October 23 to face off against Petal.

