Advertisement

Virtual practice

By Travis Pettis
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The coronavirus pandemic has hit many of our high school sports teams in the area making teams have to quarantine and miss games.

In the last two weeks at Ray Stadium, you would have seen chains on the gate and the practice fields empty as the football team was in quarantine due to covid.

The old saying goes, if there is a will there is a way and just because they were quarantine doesn’t mean they weren’t working hard. In the summer the athletic department had plans in place for a situation like this.

During their quarantine, the coaching staff and players have been meeting virtually to stay in contact and get ready for their next game.

October 18 was their last day of quarantine and they will be back on the field Friday, October 23 to face off against Petal.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Logano wins at Kansas to clinch spot in Cup Series finale

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Joey Logano wins at Kansas and is heading to the Cup Series finals

Sports

Baserunning gets Braves again, NLCS slips away in Game 7

Updated: 1 hour ago
Atlanta couldn’t hold a 3-1 series lead and fall to Dodgers in game 7

Sports

Punt Pass Kick

Updated: 1 hour ago
Punt Pass Kick

Sports

Virtual Practice

Updated: 1 hour ago
Virtual Practice

Latest News

Sports

MSU loses to Aggies

Updated: 1 hours ago
MSU/Aggies

Sports

Meridian Punt, Pass, and Kick finals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Travis Pettis
Meridian Parks and Rec department held the finals of their Punt, Pass, and Kick competition

Sports

No. 2 Alabama roars back for 41-24 win over No. 3 Georgia

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT
|
By JOHN ZENOR
Crimson Tide picked apart No. 3 Georgia’s heralded defense to a 41-24 victory

Sports

No. 11 Texas A&M beats Mississippi State 28-14

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT
|
By R.J. MORGAN
Texas A&M controlled the line of scrimmage and the clock to beat Mississippi State 28 to 14

Sports

Arkansas forces seven turnovers, beats Ole Miss 33-21

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
By ERIC W. BOLIN
Arkansas beats the Rebels 33-21

Sports

Clarkdale picks up 24-18 win over district opponent Kemper County

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:20 AM CDT
The Bulldogs fell to Kemer Co. 36-0 last season