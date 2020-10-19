WATCH: Gov. Reeves announces 9 counties to have additional restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will announce additional measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 at a 2:30 p.m. news conference Monday.

Watch the news conference HERE.

Reeves said numbers of COVID-19 cases are up across the world, country and the state. The governor said the numbers in Mississippi are not “a spike” but a slow increase over the past 6 weeks and exacerbated over the last 10 or 11 days. He said he looks at the onset of illness rather than just cases.

Reeves said he wants to make sure the public understands. The goal has not been to eradicate the virus because it’s not realistic. He said measures were intended to protect the integrity of the health care system.

However, he is concerned about hospital data. Hospitalizations are above 600.

The governor said in May less than 4,000 were hospitalized with coronavirus with around 600 in ICU. The most recent number now stands at 5,016 in hospitals with 745 in ICU beds.

He said forty states are seeing case number increases.

Reeves said it’s necessary to take steps now to avoid overwhelming hospitals. He’s signing an executive order Monday that requires hospitals to reserve 10 percent of capacity for COVID-19 patients. If unable to do that, then elective surgeries will have to be postponed as they were earlier this year due to the pandemic.

The governor said he is targeting communities where spread is most rapid for additional measures.

DeSoto, Jackson, Lee, Forrest, Lamar, Itawamba, Neshoba, Caliborne and Chickasaw counties have had 200 recent cases or 500 per 100,000 residents.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.