Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Reeves announces 9 counties to have additional restrictions

Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Tate Reeves(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will announce additional measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 at a 2:30 p.m. news conference Monday.

Watch the news conference HERE.

Reeves said numbers of COVID-19 cases are up across the world, country and the state. The governor said the numbers in Mississippi are not “a spike” but a slow increase over the past 6 weeks and exacerbated over the last 10 or 11 days. He said he looks at the onset of illness rather than just cases.

Reeves said he wants to make sure the public understands. The goal has not been to eradicate the virus because it’s not realistic. He said measures were intended to protect the integrity of the health care system.

However, he is concerned about hospital data. Hospitalizations are above 600.

The governor said in May less than 4,000 were hospitalized with coronavirus with around 600 in ICU. The most recent number now stands at 5,016 in hospitals with 745 in ICU beds.

He said forty states are seeing case number increases.

Reeves said it’s necessary to take steps now to avoid overwhelming hospitals. He’s signing an executive order Monday that requires hospitals to reserve 10 percent of capacity for COVID-19 patients. If unable to do that, then elective surgeries will have to be postponed as they were earlier this year due to the pandemic.

The governor said he is targeting communities where spread is most rapid for additional measures.

DeSoto, Jackson, Lee, Forrest, Lamar, Itawamba, Neshoba, Caliborne and Chickasaw counties have had 200 recent cases or 500 per 100,000 residents.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

What you need to know about herd immunity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Up to this point, more than 200,000 people have died in the United States and not even 10% of the population has been infected.

Coronavirus

What is herd immunity?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A lot of talk has surrounded the concept of herd immunity when it comes to the coronavirus. Countries like Sweden have taken that approach, but many experts say the strategy is simply too dangerous.

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 3 hours ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 110,592 cases, 3,171 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 586 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

National

COVID: Only 2 states showing at least 10% drop in new cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging at least 55,000 new, known coronavirus cases per day. That's more than a 60% hike since mid-September.

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

National

Critical week ahead for stimulus bill

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Two votes scheduled this week on the stimulus bill, but Democrats and Republicans are still far from a deal